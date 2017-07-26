Comedienne Rita Rudner performing at Blue Note

A house-filling favorite in Las Vegas since she opened as one of the hottest tickets in town in June 2000, Rudner is known for her epigrammatic one-liners. Over the course of a fourteen year run and 2,000 plus shows, she has sold one and a half million tickets and become the longest-running solo comedy show in the history of Las Vegas. She has been named Las Vegas’s “Comedian Of The Year” nine years in a row and in 2006 received the Nevada Ballet’s “Woman Of The Year” Award. She was delighted to renew her relationship with Harrah’s Casino in September 2014 after four years at The Venetian.

Rita’s first solo HBO special, Rita Rudner’s One Night Stand, was nominated for several awards, as was her eponymous English BBC television show that later appeared in the USA on A&E. Rudner’s two one- hour specials for HBO, Born To Be Mild and Married Without Children, were ratings standouts and she performed all over the country, filling Carnegie Hall in New York three times and the Universal Amphitheatre in Los Angeles twice.

In 2008 Rita Rudner: Live From Las Vegas was PBS’s first ever stand-up comedy special. Rita Rudner has written five books; her bestselling non-fiction titles, Naked Beneath My Clothes Rita Rudner’s Guide to Men and I Still Have It…I Just Can’t Remember Where I Put It, plus the novels Tickled Pink and Turning the Tables. The audio version of Naked Beneath My Clothes received a Grammy nomination.

Rudner will be performing for two shows at the Blue Note on Saturday, Jul 29th at 6:30 PM & 9PM.

