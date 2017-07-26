Hundreds flock to Dunkin' Donuts for grand opening in Hawaii

In more than a decade Hawaii has been without the trademarked donut from Dunkin’ Donuts – that all changed Wednesday when dozens lined up at the first restaurant and drive-thru location in the state.

Dunkin’ Donuts celebrated with a community grand opening featuring a ribbon cutting ceremony, family entertainment, giveaways and check presentations to elementary schools.

Executives and workers met enthused customers with smiles, gifts and goodies outside the restaurant on the corner of Ualena and Paiea streets.

The University of Hawaii Marching Band, dancers and Richard Parry, president and chief executive officer of Aloha Petroleum, welcomed the audience and crowd of an estimated 200 people. Dunkin’s mascots Cuppy and Sprinkles also made appearances, taking pictures with their dedicated fans.

In addition, Sen. Glenn Wakai and Regional Vice President Jean Grossman gave official remarks and honors.

Customers began lining up for the festivities – and donuts – the day before as early as 7:45 a.m.

That first customer was Douglas Wong, who received the first sugary treat of the day.

"Oh my goodness, it's so good," Wong said.

He and the first few customers received a $100 gift card and a special goodie bag.

Dunkin’ will continue to give away prizes daily through a #HawaiiRunsOnDunkin sweepstakes on Instagram. Every 24 hours a lucky customer could win a $50 Dunkin’ Donuts gift card.

The celebration will continue until noon with balloon artists, face painting and music to enjoy.

