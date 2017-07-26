Billy V: Barbara Sinatra, Batalon's new role, Makana Mana, New Na Leo CD, Gridiron 2017

The fourth and final wife of entertainment legend Frank Sinatra has died. Friends say Barbara Sinatra passed away Tuesday from natural causes at her home in Rancho Mirage, California. The Sinatras were married for 22 years until Frank Sinatra's death in 1998. With her husband's support, Barbara Sinatra launched a namesake children's center in Rancho Mirage to help the youngest victims of abuse. The center's director says it has helped more than 20-thousand children. Barbara Sinatra was 90 years old.

In the aftermath of his role as Ned Leeds in the movie "Spiderman: Homecoming" We've gotten word that Damien High School Graduate Jacob Batalon is taking on a new role. MGM reportedly has Batalon co-starring in a movie called "Every Day" It's based on a fantasy-fiction-romance novel, which means Batalon goes from a comedic role to his first dramatic role. No further details on the movie have been released as of yet other than they are shooting in Toronto, Canada.

Ever wonder how Hawaii Recording Artist Makana gets "powered up" to head out on tour? Makana posts on Facebook a video and says, "In my concerts worldwide, you may have heard me talk about sitting under a waterfall and absorbing its mana so that when I play Hawaiian music it delivers the mana of Hawai'i itself to whomever is listening to me sing and play. Here I am charging up my instrument. I'll be touring across America in Sept & Oct. I look forward to sharing this mana with you, wherever you are!"

Na Hoku Hanohano Award Winners Na Leo Pilimehana is back in the recording studios Here is a picture from their FB page with Nalani Choy saying: "Another productive day trying out new songs for the new CD!" They are celebrating their 33rd year of making music together. Na Leo Pilimehana is working on their 24th release.

"Gridiron fans mark your calendars!" Tickets go on sale July 31 at Ticketmaster.com. Several of our very talented Hawaii News Now crew will be participating: including Howard Dicus, Ben Gutierrez, Lisa Kubota, Mahealanai Richardson and Ashley Nagaoka. Funds raised benefit journalism internships. Performance dates are August 31 to September 2nd.

