Business Report: Checking the math behind the illegal voting claims

The president has suggested that 1.5 million illegal votes were cast or else he would have won the popular vote. Elections directors blue and red have said there were hardly any illegal votes, but no one bothered to double check the math - until now.

If Clinton won 75% of all "illegal" votes, then 4.4% of all votes would need to have been illegal. If Clinton won two-thirds of all "illegal" votes, then 6.7 percent would need to have been illegal. If Clinton won 60% of all "illegal" votes, then 11% of all votes would need to have been illegal. If Clinton won 55% of all "illegal" votes, then 22% of all votes would need to have been illegal.

Even if 1.5 million illegal votes were cast, and every one of them was for Clinton, that would be 1 out of every 50 ballots nationwide. The news in this is that it took the nation more than six months to figure out the arithmetic.

