Driver in fatal drunk driving crash in Waimanalo sentenced to 18 months

The 22-year-old woman accused in a fatal drunk driving crash in Waimanalo in 2015 was sentenced on Tuesday to 18 months in prison.

Chanel Franco pleaded no contest to first-degree negligent homicide in the death of her 19-year-old passenger, Jessica Lum.

Police said Franco was drunk, texting and driving when she lost control of the 2003 Honda Civic, which veered off the road, hit a utility pole and spun 180 degrees.

