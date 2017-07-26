Forecast: Some passing showers and trade winds throughout the day

Passing showers this morning and through the day, especially for Oahu.

Leeward neighborhoods will start seeing sunshine and blue sky mid-morning.

The high in Honolulu will be 89 degrees.

The dew point is still elevated, so conditions continue to be a bit sticky, but the trade winds will help out with speeds of 15-20 mph this afternoon. Some areas will see stronger gusts.

Tropical Depression Greg is about to cross over into the Central Pacific. It's still more than 1,000 miles east of the islands. Greg is expected to drift well south of us over the next week.

We are also watching Hurricanes Irwin and Hilary stacking up behind Greg.

Today is a good day to update your hurricane kit. Hurricane season continues until December 1.

Surf is slightly elevated along east shores due to the trade winds. Some additional energy from the hurricanes in the East Pacific will push up the surf Friday into the weekend. South side is seeing a series of small swells this week. West side shorelines will get a boost from a typhoon in the West Pacific this weekend.

Today's waves are forecast to be 4-6 feet east, 2-3 feet south, 2 feet or less north and west.

Small Craft Advisory for the Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, Maalaea Bay, along with coastal waters south and west of the Island of Hawaii.

- Dan Cooke

Go to the Hawaii News Now Weather page for the latest forecast or check out our Interactive radar. To get the latest weather conditions on your mobile device click HERE.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.