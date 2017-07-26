OHA trustee files ethics disclosure, princess's money helping pa - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

OHA trustee files ethics disclosure, princess's money helping pay for legal fees

An office of Hawaiian Affairs trustee reports money from a Hawaiian princess is helping pay legal fees.

Trustee Rowena Akana filed an ethics disclosure Friday, revealing a gift of almost $16,000 from Princess Abigail Kawananakoa.

Akana is reportedly using the money to pay her legal bills in a dispute with other OHA trustees over the agency's spending.

Akana has challenged OHA spending, accusing management of insider deals, wasted money and conflicts-of-interest. The OHA majority and CEO have denied mismanagement or corruption, and accused Akana of violating her duties as a trustee.

Kawananakoa is a critic of OHA management, and has filed her own legal actions.  

Attorneys for Kawananakoa have not answered why Akana is not paying her own legal bills.

