OHA trustee files ethics disclosure, princess's money helping pay for legal fees

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs took over the Makaweli Poi Mill on Kauai’s west side almost a decade ago, sinking nearly $1 million into the venture.

After less than a month as chairwoman of the Office of Hawaiian Affairs, Rowena Akana, has been ousted as chairwoman.

An office of Hawaiian Affairs trustee reports money from a Hawaiian princess is helping pay legal fees.

Trustee Rowena Akana filed an ethics disclosure Friday, revealing a gift of almost $16,000 from Princess Abigail Kawananakoa.

Akana is reportedly using the money to pay her legal bills in a dispute with other OHA trustees over the agency's spending.

Akana has challenged OHA spending, accusing management of insider deals, wasted money and conflicts-of-interest. The OHA majority and CEO have denied mismanagement or corruption, and accused Akana of violating her duties as a trustee.

Kawananakoa is a critic of OHA management, and has filed her own legal actions.

Attorneys for Kawananakoa have not answered why Akana is not paying her own legal bills.

