OHA trustee files ethics disclosure, princess's money helping pay for legal fees

After less than a month as chairwoman of the Office of Hawaiian Affairs, Rowena Akana, has been ousted as chairwoman.More >>
After less than a month as chairwoman of the Office of Hawaiian Affairs, Rowena Akana, has been ousted as chairwoman.More >>
The Office of Hawaiian Affairs took over the Makaweli Poi Mill on Kauai’s west side almost a decade ago, sinking nearly $1 million into the venture.More >>
The Office of Hawaiian Affairs took over the Makaweli Poi Mill on Kauai’s west side almost a decade ago, sinking nearly $1 million into the venture.More >>
Sprawling communities are growing on the embankments above the H-1 Freeway.More >>
Sprawling communities are growing on the embankments above the H-1 Freeway.More >>
PHOTOS: Maui crossfitters break a sweat to help sick childrenMore >>
PHOTOS: Maui crossfitters break a sweat to help sick childrenMore >>
This $14.5M Big Island estate named HGTV's Best Outdoor RetreatMore >>
This $14.5M Big Island estate named HGTV's Best Outdoor RetreatMore >>
PHOTOS: Former President Bill Clinton on OahuMore >>
PHOTOS: Former President Bill Clinton on OahuMore >>
PHOTOS: Largest collection of Niihau shell lei, items from Hawaiian heiress up for auctionMore >>
PHOTOS: Largest collection of Niihau shell lei, items from Hawaiian heiress up for auctionMore >>