City council urges new laws after 'Floatilla' response costs hit $16K

Additional rescue personnel for the July 4 "Floatilla" cost tax payers $16,000. That led Honolulu's City Council to adopt a resolution calling for regulations against the event Tuesday.

The money was used to bring in additional lifeguards and police officers to monitor the event. 

Ocean safety, HPD and EMS performed numerous rescues, and 10 people were transported to emergency rooms.

"It's pretty ridiculous that we're spending so much resources for a public drinking binge party," councilwoman Kymberly Pine said.

The newly adopted resolution urges the state Board of Land and Natural resources to create new laws against drinking in the ocean, especially in Waikiki.

"To me number one is the safety and the embarrassment that it is in Waikiki - there's a time and a place for those activities and it's not there, it's not in Waikiki and it's not in our state resources," councilman Trevor Ozawa said.

The annual event, although popular, also raises concerns for underage drinking. 

