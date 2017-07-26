City council urges new laws after 'Floatilla' response costs hit $16K

At a July 4 celebration on the water known as "Flotilla" Tuesday, Ocean Safety lifeguards had extra help from other agencies in rescuing several people after needed medical attention.

Hundreds rescued from 'floatilla' off Waikiki, 10 taken to hospitals

Floatilla hangovers aren't the only lingering effect of the Fourth of July party in Waikiki. Major concerns over public safety, underage drinking, and enforcement have many demanding a crackdown on drinking alcohol in the ocean.

'Floatilla' fiasco leads lawmaker to call for closing of alcohol consumption loophole

City officials plan to take up a resolution aimed at restricting ocean party events, like the popular Fourth of July floatilla.

City Council to hear proposal that would crack down on 'floatilla' events

Additional rescue personnel for the July 4 "Floatilla" cost tax payers $16,000. That led Honolulu's City Council to adopt a resolution calling for regulations against the event Tuesday.

The money was used to bring in additional lifeguards and police officers to monitor the event.

Ocean safety, HPD and EMS performed numerous rescues, and 10 people were transported to emergency rooms.

"It's pretty ridiculous that we're spending so much resources for a public drinking binge party," councilwoman Kymberly Pine said.

The newly adopted resolution urges the state Board of Land and Natural resources to create new laws against drinking in the ocean, especially in Waikiki.

"To me number one is the safety and the embarrassment that it is in Waikiki - there's a time and a place for those activities and it's not there, it's not in Waikiki and it's not in our state resources," councilman Trevor Ozawa said.

The annual event, although popular, also raises concerns for underage drinking.

