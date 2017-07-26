Law enforcement officers raid suspected game room near Keeaumoku Street

Dozens of Honolulu Police Vice and Crime Reduction Unit officers converged on a suspected game room off of Keeaumoku Street and Liona Street about 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The raid was the result of multiple search warrants for the multi-level building, according to sources.

Hawaii News Now was there just after officers made entry, and saw multiple people at the business both in the upstairs and downstairs areas talking to police.

Our camera also captured what appeared to be arcade games inside while officers guarded the doors.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

