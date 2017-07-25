Forecast: Breezy trades to hold firm for first half of the week

Brisk tradewinds will hold firm Wednesday, then back off for the rest of the week. Rainfall will be limited to a few windward showers, falling mainly overnight and early in the morning. A batch of moisture is due into the state Friday through Saturday, drier for Sunday.

Lighter tradewinds will takeover from Thursday into next week.

Surf will build slightly along east shores as the trade winds pick up. There will be small background swells along south shores all week, and both east and west shores could get boosts this weekend from distant tropical systems.

Small Craft Advisory for the Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, Maalaea Bay, along with coastal waters south and west of the Island of Hawaii.

- Guy Hagi

