9-year-old Hawaii kid takes on Trump to preserve US monuments

A 9-year-old from Hawaii Kai has a lot more on his mind than enjoying summer vacation.

Robbie Bond is taking on President Trump in hopes of preserving 27 national monuments — and is heading out to visit all of them.

"Donald Trump signed the executive order threatening to get rid of the 27 national monuments so I thought it would be fun to go along and see if I could make a difference," said Bond.

The president's executive order asks the U.S. Department of Interior to review the protections of the nation's monuments, including Hawaii's Papahanaumokuakea.

"The parks would still be there, but they would be available for oil drilling and mining, coal," said Bond.

He launched "Kids Speak for Parks" and plans to visit 27 national parks over three years and share his experience on social media.

So far, he's visited Sequoia National Park and he's even gotten sponsorship from Patagonia, the outdoor clothing company. He also got guidance during a meeting with Polynesian Voyaging Society President and master navigator Nainoa Thompson.

"The reason why you need these sanctuaries is because 90 percent of the big fish are gone and that's a really scary thought," said Thompson, during their meeting.

Bond responded, "But what's really scary is that they are going to shrink it so like all the monk seals on the island and the birds on Nihoa, they'll all be gone."

Bond also isn't shrinking from political controversy. He appeared at an environmental conference and pushed a petition to save Hawaii's monument.

"Once you get rid of them, it's hard to get them back so I want to ensure that they are there for my kids and future generations," he said.

