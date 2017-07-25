Three Rainbow Warriors earn Mountain West preseason honors

Three Rainbow Warriors were selected to the preseason All-Mountain West team on Tuesday. Offensive lineman, Dejon Allen, linebacker Jahlani Tavai, and safety Trayvon Henderson, all earned preseason all-conference honors as announced at the Mountain West Football Media Summit.

Junior linebacker, Tavai, was the only 'Bow to earn first-team All-Mountain West accolades. Last year the California native led the conference with 19.5 tackles for loss, and was sixth in the league with 129 total tackles.

Senior offensive lineman, Allen was named second-team all conference at Tuesday's media summit. Last season was his first playing at left tackle. He started all 14 games for Hawaii last year and did not give up a single sack during drop-back pass plays during the entire 2016 season.

Henderson, a senior defensive back, received all-conference honorable mention honors. Last year he earned UH's team Defensive MVP Award after recording 90 total tackles, and 10.5 for a loss. He also had two sacks for a total loss of 19 yards during his junior campaign.

