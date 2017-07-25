Hawaii football garners its highest preseason finish in MW poll

One season after finishing second in the West Division of the Mountain West Conference, the University of Hawaii football team garnered its highest preseason predicted finish today. The Rainbow Warriors are projected to finish second in the West behind two-time, reigning Mountain West champion, San Diego State in 2017.

Preseason predictions are voted on by the media covering the Mountain West. The Aztecs received all 28 first place votes to beat Hawaii out for the top spot in the West. Boise State was selected to win the Mountain Division.

Last year Hawaii was predicted to finish last in the West, and received only 35 votes in the preseason poll after going 0-8 in conference in 2015. Their 4-4 finish in 2016 secured them 135 total votes in this year's poll.

The 'Bows check-in for preseason camp on Wednesday, their first practice of preseason will be held this Thursday.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.