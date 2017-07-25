Police seek public's help in finding man who stole good Samaritan's car

By Darius Kila

HNN Summer Intern

HILO, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -- Hawaii Island police are looking for a 23-year-old man who allegedly stole the station wagon of a good Samaritan who had stopped to help him and others after a car crash.

Authorities identified the man as Tyler Leopoldino, of Hilo.

Police said the carjacking happened about 3:20 p.m. on July 19 near Pepeekeo on Highway 19.

Leopoldino was in a black Toyota truck when he apparently got into accident with a sedan.

That's when he allegedly pointed a gun at bystanders who had stopped to render aid. Police said he then tried to carjack one vehicle, and was unsuccessful. He then proceeded to steal the unattended Subaru station wagon of a good Samaritan.

Police said in addition to the mayhem at the accident scene, Leopoldino had allegedly stolen the black truck he was driving.

Leopoldino is described as 5-foot-6, 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap, with light-colored shirt and shorts.

He has tattoos on both arms along with the words “True Love,” tattooed across the fingers of both hands.

Leopoldino is considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any other information about it or the whereabouts of Leopoldino is asked to call the Hawaii County Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Tuckloy Aurello at (808) 961-2385.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.