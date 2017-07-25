Here's how to get a seat for a dinner prepared by one of the world's greatest chefs

By Pono Suganuma

HNN Summer Intern

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -- Seats are filling up quickly for the chance to taste the culinary creations of renowned chef Alex Atala at two pop-up dinners this week in Waikiki.

Atala is working with Kapiolani Community College culinary students to produce the dinners Wednesday and Thursday night.

As of Tuesday afternoon, seven seats were still open.

The special meal costs $250 per person and will feature five different dishes as well as wine, which will be paired by master sommelier Patrick Okubo.

The menu features oysters with cupuaçu sorbet, whiskey and mango crisps, heart of palm fettucine with Yanomami mushroom, Onaga filet with acai puree and aromatic pepper, braised local brisket with bacuri chutney and cumari chili; and smoked roasted mango with puxuri cream.

Some of the dishes feature Amazonian foods like cupuaçu, Yanomami mushroom, acai, aromatic pepper, bacuri, cumari chili and puxuri. Atala is pairing the Amazonian foods with local ingredients.

Doors at the Leahi Concept Kitchen in the Waikiki Parc Hotel will open at 6 p.m. and guests will be seated at 6:30 p.m.

Each dinner has a maximum seating of 50 guests.

Atala's restaurant, D.O.M., is a two Michelin star restaurant in Sao Paulo, Brazil. He's earned high praise in the culinary world. TIME magazine named him one of the most influential people in the world and Forbes called him the world’s most influential chef.

Atala's visit is part of this year's KCC master chef program.

In addition to the dinner, Atala is speaking to Hawaii chefs and working with students on their craft.

"He's a really great start for our master chef program," said Frank Gonzales, continuing education program coordinator at the KCC culinary arts program. "He's just a fantastic chef. He's one of the top in the world."

If you want to try to snag a spot for the dinner, call Kristy Kiesel at 734-9499.

