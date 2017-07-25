Aulii Cravalho brings home top vocal award for Moana

Moana is still making waves!

Aulii Cravalho, who voices Moana in the hit Disney movie by the same name, won best female performance in a feature film in the 6th annual Behind the Voice Actors awards.

Cravalho’s vocal performance not only stunned the official BTVA staff, but also won the popular vote among moviegoers.

The accolades aren’t done. The entire cast of Moana won the people’s choice award for best vocal ensemble in a feature film.

The film has brought in over $600 million since its release last November, sparking worldwide interest in traditional Polynesian voyaging.

