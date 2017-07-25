Kahekili Highway reopened in both directions in Ahuimanu after critical crash

A 59-year-old man was critically injured Tuesday in a head-on crash on Kahekili Highway in Ahuimanu.

Police closed the highway in both directions for several hours as they investigated. It has since been reopened.

A 49-year-old man was also seriously injured in the crash.

Authorities say the accident happened near the intersection of the highway and Hui Iwa.

This story will be updated.

