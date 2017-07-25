Comic Con Honolulu to feature Betty Boop, 'Flash' actress and local artists

Fantasy worlds will merge again at Comic Con Honolulu on Friday, bringing celebrities, artists and super fans together from across the islands.

The three-day convention, which runs through Sunday, is a celebration of comics, cosplay, science fiction and fantasy.

Thousands of people will make their way through the doors of the Hawaii Convention Center for a series of panels, celebrity autographs and photos, video games and activities.

On Friday, actress Kathy Najimy from the Halloween hit film “Hocus Pocus,” actress Sandy Fox, the voice of Betty Boop, and actor Lex Lang, one of the top voice actors in the industry, will make appearances.

This year’s event will also feature Andy Price, who was the lead pencil and ink artist for the record-breaking comic book “My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic,” which was the first independent book to beat out DC or Marvel in nine years.

Candice Patton, who plays Iris West in the CW series “The Flash,” will also make an appearance in addition to Willa Holland, who plays Thea Queen in the CW series “Arrow.”

Comic Con Honolulu will not only feature big names in Hollywood and licensed merchandise dealers, but will also feature local artists and talents.

Cheyne Gallarde, born and raised in Hawaii, is one of many who will be debuting original work as part of the Artist Alley.

“I really only do what I’m passionate about,” Gallarde said, while highlighting some of his favorite pieces.

He will be selling original artwork, prints and stickers of notable characters like Wonder Woman, Spiderman and Poison Ivy.

This year’s convention is sure to bring the heroes and the villains to Hawaii.

Those who weren’t able to register before the show can still do so at the door for $40 to $65. For more information about the schedule and pricing. click here.

