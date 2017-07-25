Hawaii duo Kamanawa to perform following album release

Kalei Kahalewai and Blaine Kia from the duo Kamanawa joined Sunrise to share some local classic and original music.

The duo has a new album entitled "Huaka'I Ku'u Poli” that features 15 songs.

The group will perform at the 30th Hoike celebration on Saturday, July 29 at 2:00 p.m. at Neal Blaisdell Concert Hall.

For more information and tickets, visit blaisdellcenter.com or ticketmaster.com.