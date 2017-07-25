Wet 'n' Wild water park turns 18

Hawaii’s Wet ‘n’ Wild water park is turning 18 this year.

Over nearly two decades, the park has changed to meet growing crowds. This summer, the park wants to give back.

Wednesdays at the water park this summer are half off for all Hawaii residents with a valid State ID or US Military ID throughout August.

July operating hours on Wednesdays are 10:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. August operating hours on Wednesdays are 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

