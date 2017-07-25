Hawaii's Kea Peahu wows judges on 'World of Dance' - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Hawaii's Kea Peahu wows judges on 'World of Dance'

(Image: Hawaii News Now) (Image: Hawaii News Now)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Hawaii's Kea Peahu wowed judges and the nation for her fierce performance on the new hit show "World of Dance."

She's also previously appeared on national television -- on the Ellen Show -- and she's only 9 years old.

She was on Sunrise to show off her dance moves. 

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly