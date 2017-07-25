Honolulu airport to get $1.6M for improved safety, operations

The Daniel K. Inouye International Airport will get more than $1.6 million for improvements, U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono announced Tuesday.

The Federal Aviation Administration recently funded three neighboring island airports and will now fund developments to operations and increased safety.

“Hawaii’s residents and visitors depend on safe, reliable and efficient air travel,” Hirono said, in a news release. “Today’s FAA funding strengthens the emergency preparedness and response capacity at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport and supports Hawaii’s continued commitment to the safety and well-being of our aviation professionals and the traveling public they serve.”

The funding will assist in the purchase of replacement aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicles.

