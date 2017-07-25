Billy V: Locals on American Ninja Warrior, Big Island artist Bolo Rodrigues, Justice League at SDCC, 'Inhumans' trailer

Last night on KHNL it was the show American Ninja Warriors. There were three local boys that were competing. Flight attendant from Honolulu Grant McCartney, Kapu Gaison from Kaneohe, who is Blaine Gaison's son, Blaine was all star at Kamehameha and UH and his sister was Miss Hawaii 2006, and Robin Pietschmann from Kapolei, who was not shown during the broadcast.

Check out Big Island artist Bolo Rodrigues jamming his original song "Bees of Naupaka." It's amazing how he can just switch from a six-string guitar to a four-string ukulele so quickly. His 2015 album "Ekahi" was nominated for Na Hoku Hanohano award. You can catch him two Fridays a month at Huggo's on The Rocks just off Alii Drive in Kailua-Kona on the Big Island.

The cast of the new film "Justice League" was recently at San Diego Comic Con. Local boy Jason Momoa posted these photos from a fun photo shoot they had together during the weekend of events. The caption read "Love my Justice League ohana." In the shot is Batman played by Ben Affleck, Wonder Woman played by Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa plays Aquaman, Ezra Miller is Flash and Ray Fisher plays Cyborg.

You can catch glimpses of Hawaii in the new Marvel trailer for "Inhumans.", but it's quick. You'll see Waikiki, the Hawaii State Capitol, Kualoa Ranch, even Honolulu Police Department squad cars on the streets of downtown. A number of familiar faces are also recognizable. From the hit show "Lost" there's Ken Leung and Former Miss Hawaii Teen USA from Kauai, Sonya Balmores Chung will also be on the show. "Inhumans" filmed on Oahu from March through June. Around 150 Hawaii residents were also hired on the production crew. The eight-episode show premiers September 29.

