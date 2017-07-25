Sunrise Shape Up: Take it outside

This easy to do routine has been designed to improve your bodies agility and challenge your cardio vascular system.



Start by placing two markers 15 to 20 meters apart.



Then complete 5 rounds of our first exercise either walking or running forwards, backward and sideways, be sure to go back and forth facing the same way when moving sideways so both legs are used with equal intensity. The level of speed should be determined based on your fitness levels and needs.



Our second exercise is a standing single leg floor touch that requires focus, balance, and strength. Our balance is not challenged very often throughout the day leaving us a risk of injury due to the lack of preparedness to changes in stimulus, therefore, this exercise is perfect for all ages and fitness levels to tone, shape and protect the lower have of the body from injury.

Start by standing with your feet shoulder width apart while engaging your abdominal area and leaning forward while simultaneously lifting one leg behind you. Reach down to the ground and then using your standing leg pull your torso back into a standing position, stand nice and tall then repeat motion on the opposite leg I recommend completing 3 x 10 reps of this exercise.

Exercise three challenges our bodies agility, balance, strength, and coordination while moving side to side. The side lunge with floor touch will begin with you standing feet shoulder width apart, core engaged and staying low, take a lateral step to the right. Keep your toes pointed forward and stay low and step into a side lunge. Depending on your level of flexibility you may wish to keep your torso upright or challenge your balance by touching the floor as you lunge laterally repeat this movement 3 x 10 repetitions on each side.

Exercise four is a throwback to a physical education class and will consist of the participant completing six lengths of high knees and butt (Bum) kicks.

Heading back to the area where you set up your markers 15 to 20 meters apart you will complete a length of raising you knee one at a time alternating as high as you can while keeping your core engaged and maintaining a good posture. When you have completed one length you will turn around and head back to your start position this time alternating legs and kick your heel as close to your butt (Bum) as possible. This exercise is designed to increase mobility throughout your lower limbs and challenge your cardio vascular system.

We congratulate you for making the time and effort to improve your health.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.