Business Report: Is your job in danger of going away?

"We do not wish to be alarmist," write the researchers behind an alarming new report from Ball State University. This chart shows the risk of jobs moving offshore, the darker the shade, the greater the risk. The researchers didn't do any research – they took other people's research and extrapolated. Let's look at the risk of your job being assigned to a robot.

The report breaks it down by county. Here in Hawaii, and in the D.C. area, jobs are mostly government, yet this report claims offshoring could claim more than quarter of all the jobs, and automation could claim half, in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, and Fairfax County, Virginia.

The numbers are similar for Hawaii, though it's hard to offshore or automate either tourism or military jobs. In a global economy, some jobs do shift across borders, or shift to machines, but this report contributes nothing to the issue but exaggeration.

