First South African woman to swim Kaiwi channel completes it in 18 hours

The first South African woman to swim the Kaiwi channel between Molokai and Oahu made it to Makapuu on Monday afternoon after 18 hours of swimming.

“We got stuck in the current and didn't move for a couple hours, but we kept going,” Sarah Ferguson said.

The 26-mile swim actually turned into 37 -- mostly because she drifted off course.

"I know the channel is never over until it's over," Ferguson said. "It proved that to me today."

The first thing she had when she came ashore? A can of Coke.

For Ferguson and other open-water swimmers, swimming the Kaiwi channel raises awareness about ocean conservation.

The focus of this swim was the use of single-use plastic: Something she gladly did not see during her swim.

