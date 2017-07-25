Mariota autographs jerseys to be auctioned at cancer research fundraiser

Hawaii's Marcus Mariota has signed memorabilia to be auctioned off at an annual community fundraiser.

Admor HVac is auctioning off a football and jerseys signed by the Tennessee Titans quarterback at the fifth annual “Cooling Cancer” event, which supports cancer research and patients in Hawaii.

All proceeds from the auction will be donated to the University of Hawaii Cancer Center and Mariota’s Motiv-8 Foundation.

The non-profit will also host a charity golf tournament Sept. 1 at the Hoakalei Country Club, which sold out last year.

The goal is to raise money to help promote cancer research, increase awareness to the center and bring hope to those affected by the disease.

For more information visit their website.

