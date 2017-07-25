Forecast: Sunny skies as we say goodbye to remnants of Fernanda

The moisture and instability associated with the remnants of Fernanda continue moving west and should clear the islands by mid-day.

Morning showers should give way to sunny skies. Strengthening trade winds will certainly help. By afternoon they are forecast to be 15-20 mph and make it feel much more comfortable outside.

The high in Honolulu is expected to reach 87 degrees.

Surf will build along east shores as the trade winds pick up. There will be small background swells along south shores all week, and both east and west shores could get boosts this weekend from distant tropical systems.

Today's waves will be 3-5 feet east, 2-4 feet south, 1-3 feet north, 2 feet or less west.

Small Craft Advisory for the Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, Maalaea Bay, along with coastal waters south and west of the Island of Hawaii.

- Dan Cooke

