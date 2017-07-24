Go nuts, folks! FDA declares macadamia nuts heart healthy

Eat up, Hawaii! The Food and Drug Administration has declared macadamia nuts heart healthy.

The FDA approved a petition submitted by Hawaiian Macadamia Nut, Inc. that sought to certify the heart healthy benefits of macadamia nuts.

The nuts can help reduce the risk of coronary heart disease under certain circumstances, the FDA confirmed.

The petition’s approval will allow manufacturers to better market macadamia nuts with a heart healthy seal of approval.

“This is great news for Hawaii’s macadamia nut producers and our local economy,” said U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii. “This ruling lifts a cloud of uncertainty off the industry and helps cement the macadamia nut’s place as one of our state’s most valued exports.”

Companies can now say:

“Supportive but not conclusive research shows that eating 1.5 ounces per day of macadamia nuts, as part of a diet low in saturated fat and cholesterol and not resulting in increased intake of saturated fat or calories may reduce the risk of coronary heart disease. See nutrition information for fat [and calorie] content.”