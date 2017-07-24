UH athletics announces new 'Circle of Honor' inductees

The University of Hawaii Athletics Department announced new inductees into the school’s Circle of Honor class of 2017.

UH athletics will recognize women’s volleyball Coach Dave Shoji, the 1992 Rainbow Warrior football team, former administrator and volleyball player Marilyn Moniz-Kahoohanohano, supporters Don and Marion Murphy and the late Congressman Mark Takai.

The class will officially be enshrined at the homecoming game versus San Jose State in October.

The Circle of Honor started over 30 years ago to recognize “individuals and teams who have contributed to the growth, history and tradition of UH athletics.”

To date, the prestigious circle has honored 116 individuals and 11 teams.

