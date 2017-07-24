Forecasters tracking 3 back-to-back cyclones in Eastern Pacific

Forecasters are tracking three, back-to-back tropical cyclones in the Eastern Pacific.

All three aren't expected to become a threat to the islands, though they're still too far away to know for sure.

Officals said the three storms churning westward are a reminder of the importance to prepare for hurricane season, which runs through November in the islands.

Tropical Storm Greg is about 1,000 miles east of the Big Island. It's forecast to dissipate west of the islands.

Behind it is Tropical Storm Irwin, which is several hundred miles southwest of the southern tip of Baja California, Mexico.

And then there's Hurricane Hilary, which is a few hundred miles south of Manzanillo, Mexico.

Hilary is expected to become a major hurricane by Tuesday.

On Monday, the cyclone had maximum sustained winds near 85 mph, which extend outward up to 10 miles from the center of the storm. It's moving toward the west-northwest near 8 mph.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.