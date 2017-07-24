A hurricane is about to slam into another one in the Eastern Pacific

Who says nature isn't fascinating?

Hurricane Hilary, churning in the Eastern Pacific off Mexico, is expected to crash into a cyclone that's also tracking westward — Hurricane Irwin — sometime in the next 48 hours, the National Hurricane Center said.

Irwin is a Category 1 storm about 830 miles off the southern tip of Baja California, Mexico.

By the time Hilary speeds up to it, Irwin will be a weaker storm — far too weak to take on its younger sister.

"Since it has the smaller circulation of the two," forecasters said, "it is likely to suffer and be the one that loses intensity."

Ouch.

Neither Hilary or Irwin are expected to become a threat to the islands, though they're still too far away to know for sure.

And forecasters also don't know what to expect from Hilary after she takes on Irwin. They believe the storm will weaken, especially as it hits colder waters.

The hurricane is currently a Category 2 storm, churning west-northwest. It's just 515 miles off the tip of Baja California.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.