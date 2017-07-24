Analysis: Hawaii takes no. 2 spot for number of shark bites since 2007

Shark sighting signs are placed at beaches for public safety if a shark is spotted nearby. (Image: Hawaii News Now)

Hawaii has seen 65 shark bites since 2007, but your chances of being bitten remain low, a new state-by-state count found.

Sharks – fascinating and feared – have once again taken over the Discovery Channel for the annual, week-long television programming Shark Week. The program premiered July 23 and in honor of the species SafeWise, a safety advice website, dove into the history of shark bites in the past decade.

How likely is it really to be bitten by the beast?

According to Safewise – 1 in 11.5 million. People are more likely to die from the flu, be in a car accident or be struck by lightning.

Still, your chances are higher in some states.

Florida, the state with the highest number of reported shark bites, has had 252 in the last 10 years. Hawaii took the no. 2 spot, followed by California.

In the same time Hawaii has seen 65 shark bites, there have been 443 non-fatal bites recorded in the United States, an average of 45 a year.

For the full report, click here.

