Hawaii soldier accused of trying to support ISIS to appear in court

Kang, in a photo released by federal prosecutors, appears to be shown holding the flag of the Islamic State.

A Hawaii soldier accused of providing support to ISIS is expected to appear in court Monday.

A federal grand jury indicted Army Sgt. Ikaika Erik Kang on Friday with four counts of attempting to provide material support to the terror group.

If found guilty, Kang could spend up to 20 years behind bars for each count.

The 34-year-old has been in federal custody since his July 8 arrest.

Court documents alleged Kang pledged allegiance to the terror group and tried to pass along classified military information to undercover agents posing as ISIS members.

He allegedly told an undercover agent that he wanted to kill “a bunch of people.”

Kang graduated from Kaiser High school in 2001 and enlisted in the Army just months after the 9/11 attacks.

Kang's attorney said he suffers from PTSD after multiple deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan, according to military service records.

