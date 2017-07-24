Mayor Caldwell to sign tougher plastic bag ban into law

Mayor Kirk Caldwell will sign the latest plastic bag bill into law Monday, phasing out thick reusable bags and closing a loophole many have expressed concern over.

The new law – to go into effect July 2018 – will charge customers 15 cents for each plastic bag.

The Honolulu City Council unanimously voted to pass Oahu’s new plastic bag ban last week, and the mayor’s signature will solidify the new law.

Retailers will now be prohibited from handing out thicker plastic bags.

The law also ensures that by 2020, all plastic bags will be banned except for ones used for produce and restaurant takeout.

