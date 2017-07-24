AARP: The challenges of family caregiving

In Hawaii, more than 154,000 residents provide unpaid care for a parent, spouse or other loved one. While family caregiving is a labor of love, it can also be emotionally, physically and financially challenging.

AARP is working to support family caregivers across Hawaii by providing resources, education – and fighting for new laws like the CARE Act. Bottom line: Every day, family caregivers deliver for their loved ones each and every day. They deliver medicine. They deliver meals, they deliver love, and AARP wants to deliver for them.

Family caregivers have big responsibilities. They help their loved ones with meals, bathing, dressing, medical tasks, transportation and more. It can be a 24-hour job, often while also working. It can be tough to care for your loved one without neglecting yourself.

These experiences can be shared as part of AARP's story-telling initiative, I Heart Caregivers, to help continue fighting for more support for family caregivers, like help at home, workplace flexibility, training, relief—and much more.

If you would like to share your family caregiving stories, or for more information, visit aarp.org/iheartcaregivers.

