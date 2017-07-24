SmartMoney Monday: Managing your money when you're on vacation

Summertime is travel-time. And, wherever you go, you're going to want to have access to your bank account in case you need to transfer funds or monitor your credit card statements. Just because you're traveling and having the time of your life, that doesn't mean you don't need a lifeline to your money.

It's very important that you set yourself up to be able to do your banking on the go. That means making sure you have all the online tools in place before you leave. Make sure you're set up online with your bank to do mobile banking and with your credit card company before you leave. You'll also want to ask yourself if you'll have secure access to the internet where you're going. Obviously, not all vacation destinations have internet access. So think about where and when you will have internet access on your trip. And again, make sure it's a secure connection so your personal information is not vulnerable to hackers.

