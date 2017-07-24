Morton's gives professional grilling tips

Summertime is grilling time. Before you bust out the BBQ, Morton's the Steakhouse has some tips to make your meal exceptional. Executive chef Erwin Manzano appeared on Sunrise to talk about the do's and don'ts of grilling.

First, make sure you have a high quality cut of beef. Next, make sure the grill is as hot as you can get it. Morton's uses a grill that can range from 800 - 1500 degrees and that's what seals in the juice and creates the crust on the outside. If you're using charcoal, make sure they're red hot but not flaring up. Chef Erwin just uses a dry rub, a seasoned salt and pepper on his steak. He says that he makes sure to add oil to the grill to prevent sticking and then a little butter at the end. No marinade for him.

Once you have your beautiful steak cooked to your preferred temperature, make sure to wait at least 3 to 5 minutes. Resting the meat is important because if you cut into it right away, the juices will ooze out.

If you don't want to cook, Morton's offers happy hour specials daily including hamburger sliders, spinach and artichoke dip as well as filet mignon sliders. It's from 4:30 - 6:30 pm. Also, thorough August 17th, it is offering its summer finale menu which is 3 courses for $40. For more information, go to http://www.mortons.com/honolulu/.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.