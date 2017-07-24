Big Island Substance Abuse Council hosts 5th annual Summer Jam event

The Big Island Substance Abuse Council (BISAC) will be celebrating their 5th annual Summer Jam event. This event is scheduled for July 29, 2017 at Hilo’s Edith Kanaka`ole Multi-purpose Stadium. The event begins at 8:00 a.m. and finishes at 3:00 p.m. This year’s event will include a craft fair, health fair, keiki activities, Strong Man contest and Arm Wrestling competition. The event’s purpose is to provide a fun-filled event for the whole family. outreach homeless project. Since 1964, BISAC has been inspiring individuals and families to reclaim and enrich their lives in the wake of the ravages of substance abuse and mental health. They offer a continuum of services that are culturally appropriate and aligned with the ever-changing behavioral health field.

For more information about BISAC and all of its programs call 969-9994 or visit www.bisac.org.

