Hawaii UFC team dominates nationals in Las Vegas

The UFC GYM BJ Penn team took a traveling squad of 12 Jiu Jitsu youth and 2 adult fighters to Las Vegas for a prestigious National Competition (IBJJF American Nations). The team fought hard and earned 3 GOLD (National Champions), 3 SILVER, & 6 BRONZE. We also took Silver for Adult Black Belt with one of our coaches. In addition to this, this small group of Hawaii competitors managed to earn an 8th Place Overall in the Teen Division. The Hawaii program has only been around since June of 2012 starting with our flagship Honolulu location and later growing into the Waikele and now Mililani location.

