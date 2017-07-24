Billy V: Weekend box office, American Ninja Warrior, The Rock and Siri take on the world

The historical drama 'Dunkirk' soared to first place at the global box office. Christopher Nolan's latest film beat expectations by making $50.5 million in North America. On top of that, the World War II epic is bringing in $55.4 million overseas, for a global debut of $105.9 million. Meanwhile, Wonder Woman has a few reasons to celebrate. As of Sunday, the superhero pic is now the highest-grossing film of the summer with $398 million from North American theaters, and the sequel is official. Warner Bros. is not saying much about the inevitable follow-up to the smash hit, but the studio did flash a title card with the words Wonder Woman II during its Comic-Con presentation Saturday.

There are going to be three local boys that will be in the competition on television tonight. American Ninja Warrior regular Grant McCartney, who is a flight attendant from Honolulu, will be appearing once again trying to conquer the AMN course. Joining him will be Kapu Gaison from Kaneohe and Robin Pietschmann from Kapolei.

The Rock has teamed up with Siri to take on the world. In the new ad, Dwayne Johnson uses the AI assistant to help him plan the day and get through his chaotic schedule in a spectacular way that only the Rock can do.

