Business Report: How college enrollment tracks employment

UH President David Lassner tells the Star Advertiser's Nanea Kalani he wants to work for more enrollment at UH Manoa. But the fact is, both here and on the mainland, college enrollment rises when unemployment dos, and falls when it falls.
In a chart, you see UH Manoa enrollment declining for five years, the figures the school gave Nanea for her article. The same thing happened on the mainland, five years of declining enrollment. Also added are weekly jobless claims for Oahu, for the first week of September, a snapshot of Oahu joblessness at roughly the time the fall semester gets going.
As you can see, UH Manoa had more than 20,000 students in 3022, when 7,000 people were collecting unemployment checks, and each for five years both numbers have fallen. Now we have 18,000 UH Manoa students and 4300 people collecting unemployment.
Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.
Hawaii News Now
420 Waiakamilo Road, Suite 205
Honolulu, HI 96817
Main (808) 847-3246
News (808) 847-1112
KHNL
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
KGMB
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.