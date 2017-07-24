Hawaiian Airlines asking for $110K in restitution from disruptive passenger

A man accused of disrupting a Honolulu flight late November will learn whether he has to pay more than $100,000 for the cost of turning the plane around.

James August pleaded guilty in February to interfering with a flight crew and was sentenced to three years of probation.

Court documents say he threatened to kill his girlfriend, her children, passengers and crew members on the Hawaiian Airlines flight.

The plane was headed to New York, but had to return to Hawaii due to his behavior.

Hawaiian Airlines is reportedly asking for more than $110,000 in restitution and will be addressed at Monday’s hearing.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.