Pacific Aviation Museum to celebrate Amelia Earhart's birthday

The newly-released documentary Amelia Earhart: The Lost Evidence claims a recently discovered photograph shows Earhart and her navigator, Frederick Noonan, on a dock in the Marshall Islands in 1937 – the same year they disappeared in a flight around the world.

What better way to celebrate a birthday than with a cake? The Pacific Aviation Museum Pearl Harbor will do just that in honor of a famous pilot’s birthday.

The museum will celebrate Amelia Earhart's birthday with a party on Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. as part of its “Amelia Earhart in Hawaii” photo exhibit.

Earhart was born 120 years ago in 1897 and is known as the first person to fly solo across both the Pacific and Atlantic oceans.

Earhart initially attempted the around-the-world flight at the Historic Ford Island Runway facing the Pacific Aviation Museum.

There will be cake, refreshments, photos, goodie bags and more at the party in honor of the pilot. The public will also have a chance to meet current female pilots and women in aviation in honor of Earhart’s legacy.

Earhart disappeared in 1937 and up until recently, was certain to have died in a plane crash.

However, a new image recently emerged suggesting the pilot and her navigator “Jaluit Atoll” were captured by the Japanese military.

The History Channel is investigating the new information to see if the pilot really did survive.

The Pacific Aviation Museum is awarding families free admission if at least one member is dressed in Amelia Earhart costume or historic aviator costume. For more information visit the museum’s website.

