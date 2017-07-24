Alerts issued due to heavy rain associated with remnants of Fernanda

Fernanda is no longer a tropical cyclone, but remnants from the storm will likely bring some wet weather to the islands throughout the day on Monday.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Kauai and Niihau until 6 p.m. as the islands brace for possible heavy showers and thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, wet weather is already impacting the island of Oahu. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for parts of Oahu until 10:15 a.m.

At around 7:10 a.m., radar showed heavy rain over the north half of Oahu.

Locations in the advisory include, but are not limited to Hauula, Mililani, Wahiawa, Waialua, Schofield Barracks, Laie, Kahaluu, Kaaawa, Ahuimanu, Punaluu, Waianae and Wheeler Field.

