Big Island public schools' serious misconduct increases

HILO, Hawaii (AP) - Hawaii statistics show cases of serious misconduct such as fighting and use of illicit drugs went up at Big Island public schools this past school year, while offenses such as bullying and harassment declined.

The state Department of Education states Big Island schools tallied 839 Class A violations in 2016-17, compared to 734 in the 2015-16 school year. During the same timeframe, Class B violations dropped from 1,755 cases to 1,654.

The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reports that more than half of all violations last year were recorded in schools in the island's complex area south of Hilo, which contains just under one-fourth of its public school population.

Kealakehe Intermediate School Principal Mark Hackelberg says he has noticed an increase in violations related to technology, such as inappropriate social media use.

