Judge sentences Peter Kema Sr. to 20 years in prison for son's death

The father of “Peter Boy” Kema was sentenced to 20 years in prison, bringing a degree of closure in one of Hawaii’s most notorious murder mysteries.

Peter Kema Sr. was sentenced Monday in Hilo Circuit Court for manslaughter in the death of his 6-year-old son.

Kema Sr.'s wife, Jaylin Kema, along with Peter Boy’s family, attended the sentencing hearing, which came a day after family members gathered at a Kona church to remember Peter Boy.

His parents were always the only suspects, and despite well-documented child abuse accusations by their other children, Peter and Jaylin weren’t charged until 2016.

Peter Kema Sr. avoided the possibility of life in prison by pleading guilty to manslaughter in April. Under a plea deal, he was required to lead investigators to his son’s remains.

He led them to a remote area along the Puna coast, just south of MacKenzie State Park off Highway 137, but despite exhaustive attempts by multiple agencies, there was no sign of Peter Boy’s remains.

Shortly after directing police to the spot, Kema Sr. took a lie detector test to prove that he was telling the truth: That he threw the remains of his 6-year-old son into the ocean in 1997 after trying to cremate his body.

