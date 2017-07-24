Forecast: Remnants of Fernanda to bring humidity, possible thunderstorms

Remnants of Fernanda are passing to the north of the islands with thunderstorms and heavy showers. Some of that weather action could slip south over the islands today, particularly for Kauai.

Mostly we will have very high humidity with occasional showers.

Afternoon high in Honolulu will be a sticky 85 degrees.

Surf is elevated east and south, but no advisory is posted.

Today's waves will be 4-6 feet east, 2-4 feet south, 1-3 feet north, 2 feet or less west.

One more king tide, today at 5:15 p.m. in Honolulu at +2.41 feet. The next king tide will be in November.

- Dan Cooke

