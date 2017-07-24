University of Hawaii president aims to boost enrollment

HONOLULU (AP) - After five straight years of declining enrollment at the University of Hawaii at Manoa campus, university President David Lassner has set a goal to hold enrollment flat for the upcoming fall and boost it back up to 20,000 students by 2020.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Sunday Manoa's student count has plummeted by 12 percent over the last five years, with the drop in students growing steeper each year.

As interim chancellor for the campus, Lassner says he's determined to turn around the trend. Soon after taking on the chancellor role in September, he assembled a special work group to begin tackling the problem.

Lassner says part of the reason enrollment has trailed off is because the University of Hawaii is graduating more students on time.

