Forecast: A muggy Monday, courtesy former hurricane Fernanda

Remnants of former tropical cyclone Fernanda will move westward across the islands through Monday night, bringing warm and muggy conditions along with a few showers. Some of the showers may be briefly heavy Monday afternoon. The remnants should clear the state by Tuesday, giving way to breezy trades and more comfortable conditions.

No marine warnings are currently in effect, but another large high tide could still cause some coastal flooding Monday night, especially for east-facing shores where surf is still a bit higher than usual due to the falling swell from Fernanda.

- Ben Gutierrez

